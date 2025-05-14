WWE 2K25’s first DLC pack New Wave is out today, adding four new wrestlers with an unknown celebrity to come

The first of five DLC packs for WWE 2K25 is available today.

The New Wave Pack contains four playable superstars, all of whom joined the WWE roster in recent history.

The pack includes Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the tag team Motor City Machine Guns, as well as NXT stars Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia.

It also includes MyFaction cards for each of the new wrestlers, as well as 40 new moves and taunts to use in the game’s creation suites.

2K says the New Wave Pack will also include a “special celebrity guest character”, who’s set to be revealed via “an exciting announcement from WWE” in the coming weeks.

As well as the New Wave Pack, 2K says the second chapter of The Island mode will also be “arriving soon”, and will feature 11 new quests, 44 new matches, new unlockable content (including Xavier Woods’ video game alter ego Zero and Paul Bearer’s ghost) and new branded gear.

The New Wave Pack is the first of five packs previously confirmed for WWE 2K25. The second will be the Dunk & Destruction Pack, releasing next month, which will include Abyss, the Great Khali and three NBA basketball stars.

This will then be followed by the Fearless Pack in July, which includes New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and another celebrity guest still to be officially announced.

Then comes the Attitude Era Superstars Pack in September, which includes D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria and Mark Henry.

Finally, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack will be released in November, adding Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful, Tito Santana, the Junk Yard Dog and Sid Justice to the game.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”