WWE 2K25’s fifth and final DLC pack is out, including Jesse Ventura and Sid Justice

WWE 2K25 has received the fifth and final DLC character pack from its Season Pass.

The Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack includes the following five WWE superstars from the ’80s and ’90s:

Jesse Ventura

Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff

Tito Santana

Junkyard Dog

Sid Justice

The pack also includes MyFaction cards for each of the five wrestlers, allowing players to use them in that mode too.

The release of the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack means the game’s Season Pass is now complete, with all five DLC packs now available to buy either separately or claim as part of the pass.

The first DLC pack, the New Wave Pack, added Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia to the game, as well as a promised “special celebrity guest character” who was said to be coming later. They were eventually scrapped in favour of El Grande Americano.

This was followed by the Dunk & Destruction Pack, which included The Great Khali, Abyss and three NBA stars – Shaquille O’Neal, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.

July saw the release of the Fearless Pack, which added New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and KSI, while the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, released last month, added Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gunn, Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown and Victoria.

As well as the five Season Pass packs, last month 2K Sports also released the Farewell Tour Edition Pack, a separate paid DLC featuring two versions of John Cena, R-Truth as ‘Ron Cena’ and the returning Brock Lesnar.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”