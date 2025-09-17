WWE 2K25’s Attitude Era DLC pack arrives today, along with an extra paid expansion adding Goldberg and Nikki Bella

The fourth main DLC pack for WWE 2K25 is released today.

The Attitude Era Superstars Pack, which is the fourth of five originally planned DLC packs for the game, is available to buy separately or as part of the game’s Season Pass.

The pack includes five playable superstars – Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gunn, Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown and Victoria. It also includes MyFaction cards for each superstar.

Also arriving today is a separate paid expansion which is available in The Island mode, called Hall of Legends. By buying this expansion for 50,000 VC, players can unlock new Island quest content and gain access to Goldberg and Nikki Bella, who are then unlocked for use in other game modes.

Players without any VC would have to buy a 67,500 VC currency pack, which costs $19.99 / £17.99, to be able to purchase this extra content.

Three DLC packs have already been released for the game. The first DLC pack, the New Wave Pack, added Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia to the game, as well as a promised “special celebrity guest character” who was said to be coming later but at the time of writing is still to be announced.

This was followed by the Dunk & Destruction Pack, which included The Great Khali, Abyss and three NBA stars – Shaquille O’Neal, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.

July saw the release of the Fearless Pack, which added New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and KSI, while the final pack – Saturday Night’s Main Event, due to be released in November – will include Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful, Tito Santana, the Junk Yard Dog and Sid Justice.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”