WWE 2K25 on Nintendo Switch 2 is missing a huge feature

WWE 2K25 on Nintendo Switch 2 is missing a major feature.

The game is out now on Nintendo Switch 2, as is the game’s second DLC pack featuring New Jack, Penta, and more. However, publisher 2K has announced that the Switch 2 version of the game won’t include popular features present on the other platforms.

Notably, WWE 2K25 isn’t compatible with cross-platform community creations, and it doesn’t support the game’s image uploader.

The image uploader, which is popular with players who want to import logos or textures from wrestlers that aren’t in the game (such as those from rival firm AEW) to create their own versions, won’t work on Switch 2, meaning Switch 2 players will be left with the default image featured in the game.

One reason for the omission of the image uploader and cross-platform community creations is the huge amount of explicit content that is regularly uploaded to the WWE 2K25 community creations feature.

While 2K has implemented some restrictions on the content that can be uploaded, and the game’s moderation team is usually quick to remove offending content, it’s still extremely easy to find explicit material.

The release of WWE 2K25 will mark the series’ return to Nintendo consoles, following the release of WWE 2K18 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on Switch in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Both games were criticised for their performance on Switch, with WWE 2K18 in particular being heavily slated for its array of bugs and extremely slow gameplay, resulting in a Metacritic score of just 35 on Switch.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review called the game “a solid annual improvement” but criticised the new Island mode for its focus on microtransactions.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”