WWE 2K25 is coming to Switch 2 later this month

The Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 is coming later this month, 2K has confirmed.

The game will be released on Switch 2 on July 23, and will come in three different editions, similar to those on PlayStation and Xbox formats.

The Switch 2 version will also include The Island, the open-world mode currently only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

This implies it will be more in line with the current-gen versions, rather than the PS4 and Xbox One versions also available.

As with those versions, WWE 2K25 on Switch 2 will contain the 2K Showcase mode based on the Bloodline, the MyFaction mode, MyRise, Universe, the Creation Suite and MyGM.

2K says an online connection will be required to access bonus content and online features, including DLC, The Island and MyFaction.

However, the game will be playable offline in other modes, which will prove useful for players taking their Switch 2 to places where a stable internet connection isn’t available.

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition of the game will get the Wyatt Sicks pack, featuring five playable superstars.

The Deadman Edition of the game will also include the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, an Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love as a Manager.

The Bloodline Edition will include all the Standard Edition and Deadman Edition content, as well as the Rock Nation of Domination Pack (which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar), the Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, and the WrestleMania 41 pack.

Both the Deadman and Bloodline Editions also include a Season Pass for five waves of DLC superstars.

The release of WWE 2K25 will mark the series’ return to Nintendo consoles, following the release of WWE 2K18 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on Switch in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Both games were criticised for their performance on Switch, with WWE 2K18 in particular being heavily slated for its array of bugs and extremely slow gameplay, resulting in a Metacritic score of just 35 on Switch.

2K will be hoping the extra power of Switch 2 will mark a return to form for the series on Nintendo consoles, providing an experience more in line with that seen on other systems.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review called the game “a solid annual improvement” but criticised the new Island mode for its focus on microtransactions.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”