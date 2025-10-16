WWE 2K25 gets John Cena themed Farewell Tour DLC today, which also adds Brock Lesnar

A new DLC pack has been released for WWE 2K25 celebrating the career of John Cena.

The Farewell Tour Edition Pack costs $14.99 / £13.49 and contains the following:

Playable Brock Lesnar

Playable ‘Ron Cena’ (R-Truth)

Playable WrestleMania 41 John Cena

Playable Dr of Thuganomics John Cena

Five John Cena Farewell Tour t-shirt cosmetic items

15,000 VC

For players who don’t yet have the game, a new Farewell Tour Edition of the game has also been released, containing the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition (which features all DLC packs released to date) and the Farewell Tour Edition Pack for a total price of $149.99 / £139.99.

Because the Farewell Tour Edition Pack is a new, separate DLC pack, it isn’t available as part of the game’s Season Pass – this consists of five other DLC packs, four of which are currently available.

The first DLC pack, the New Wave Pack, added Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia to the game, as well as a promised “special celebrity guest character” who was said to be coming later but at the time of writing is still to be announced.

This was followed by the Dunk & Destruction Pack, which included The Great Khali, Abyss and three NBA stars – Shaquille O’Neal, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.

July saw the release of the Fearless Pack, which added New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and KSI, while the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, released last month, added Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gunn, Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown and Victoria.

The final pack – Saturday Night’s Main Event, due to be released in November – will include Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful, Tito Santana, the Junk Yard Dog and Sid Justice.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”