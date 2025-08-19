Wukong follow-up Black Myth: Zhong Kui revealed at Gamescom

A second game in the Black Myth series, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, is in development at developer Game Science.

The game was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday and will follow a new protagonist, and once again be a single-player action RPG, rooted in ancient Chinese folklore.

“For those who love the Black Myth series, the westward journey won’t end here either,” said host Geoff Keighley, hinting that a full Wukong sequel could also be in the works.

A synopsis for the game reads: “Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Zhong Kui—the second entry in the Black Myth series—was officially unveiled today with its first CG teaser trailer, and simultaneously debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025.

“This single-player action role-playing game draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure “Zhong Kui”. As the project is still in early development, no in-game footage is available at this time.”

Black Myth: Wukong was a smash hit following last year’s release. According to Game Science, it sold 10 million copies in its first three days. It also holds the record for the highest concurrent-player peak ever achieved by a single-player title on Steam.