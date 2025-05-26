WRC rights return to Nacon, after EA’s Codemasters ends rally game development

Nacon has regained the rights to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), after Electronic Arts’ Codemasters announced it had ended development on its rally games.

Nacon, which previously developed WRC games from 2015 until 2022, has signed a new agreement that grants it exclusive rights for PC and consoles for six seasons, from 2027 through 2032.

The company says it plans to develop “a complete reboot” of the franchise, based on “an entirely fresh vision”, aiming to deliver “an immersive experience that faithfully reflects the reality of the championship and meets the expectations of both rally enthusiasts and new players”.

The last WRC game, EA Sports WRC, was developed by Codemasters and released in 2023. Earlier this month, Codemasters – which was acquired by EA in 2021 – confirmed it had ended its partnership with the World Rally Championship (WRC), and that it would thus be “pausing” development plans for future rally titles.

Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon, said of its new deal: “We are thrilled to renew our collaboration with WRC Promoter. This iconic license provides an exceptional playground to build a highly refined driving experience that lives up to the expectations of rally fans.

“Between 2015 and 2023, we had the opportunity to work closely with the championship’s official teams and many drivers, allowing us to gain solid and unique expertise in translating rallying into a video game experience.

“This new venture marks a major milestone: a fully reimagined project driven by a passionate and specialized team, with a clear ambition to elevate rally games to new heights.”

WRC marketing boss Arne Dirks added: “After a comprehensive evaluation, we are delighted to have reached an agreement with Nacon. Their vision for the franchise stands out, and their expertise in delivering great rally games is unquestioned.

“We look forward to breaking new ground together in this collaboration, to truly turn the WRC games into epic adventures and offer gaming experiences beyond rally as we know it today.”