World of Warcraft Forever controller support is the first step to playing ‘anywhere’, as Blizzard prepares for Xbox Helix

The decision to add controller support to World of Warcraft: Forever is the first step towards making the game playable on more than just desktop and laptop PCs, Blizzard says.

World of Warcraft: Forever is an entirely new version of World of Warcraft set for release on November 4, which is based on the the game’s original 2004 setting and gameplay, while introducing new storylines and content.

One of the more curious new features in World of Warcraft: Forever is native controller support, something considered unusual by some players given the series’ heavy focus on keyboard and mouse play.

Now Blizzard‘s executive producer and vice president for World of Warcraft, Holly Longdale, has explained that controller support is the studio’s first step towards making World of Warcraft playable on a number of different devices.

When asked by Games Radar whether releasing World of Warcraft: Forever as a PC exclusive was a missed opportunity given that controller support could have opened it up to other formats, Longdale said this was the long-term plan, citing the next-generation Xbox device as a key part of its thinking.

“What you just described is really what we’re after,” Longdale explained. “Play it wherever you want and, at some point, on whatever you want. But the first leg of that journey is getting gamepads working really well with World of Warcraft, and we thought Forever was the perfect place to start.

“Looking at where things are going when we hear about Project Helix etc, I think platforms will be a bit more ubiquitous. Honestly, we just want to be able to play it anywhere. We’ve seen people getting it working on the ROG Ally X.”

“I think just doing some of the work we’re doing on gamepad [support] is going to give players a lot of flexibility that I think goes beyond consoles,” she added.

Xbox’s Project Helix is widely expected to be a console / PC hybrid, capable of playing Xbox console games from previous generations as well as PC games, potentially from stores beyond Microsoft‘s own Windows Store.

While the device is likely to essentially be a PC, though, it’s also likely that many players will use it on their TV like a traditional console, meaning controller support may become increasingly crucial for PC games in the future.