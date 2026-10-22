Wolverine was US’s best-selling game in September, with PS5 sales up 43%

PlayStation and Insomniac’s Wolverine debuted as the best-selling game of September in the US, according to Circana.

According to sales data, the PlayStation 5 exclusive delivered the highest launch-month dollar sales for a Sony-published game since February 2024’s Helldivers II, helping PlayStation 5 revenue increase by 43% compared to a year ago – Sony’s highest hardware month since May 2025.

Globally, according to data previously published by Ampere, Wolverine was the second-best-selling PS5 game in September, behind only EA Sports FC 27, selling around 2.16 million units.

In the US, eight of the top ten best-selling games of September were new releases, Circana says. Notably, NBA 2K27 surpassed Resident Evil: Requiem to become the best-selling game of 2026 year-to-date. NBA 2K was the second best-selling game of 2025, behind only Battlefield 6.

Currently, the top five best-selling games of the year to date are NFL 2K27, Resident Evil: Requiem, 007 First Light, MLB: The Show 26, and Crimson Desert.

In hardware, PlayStation 5 dollar sales grew 43% in September compared to a year ago, but spending fell year-on-year for both Xbox Series (-2%) and Nintendo Switch 2 (-12%). Sony’s dollar share of the video game hardware market reached its highest point in a month since May 2025.

Total video game hardware unit sales fell 3% in September compared to a year ago. PlayStation 5 increased by 22% year-on-year, with Switch 2 unit sales falling 14%, and Xbox Series dropping 27%. Xbox Ecosystem console unit sales fell to an all-time September low. The previous record low was set a year ago.

September US best-selling games

(Physical & Full Game Digital Dollar Sales)