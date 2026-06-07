Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember announced for 2027 at Xbox Games Showcase

2023’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a sequel. Announced at the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is set to launch early 2027.

Wo Long was a decent soulslike from Team Ninja that was in the same vein as the Nioh series, though nobody expected to see a sequel so soon.

The trailer showcased large-scale battles that weren’t present in the original game, in addition to the action combat that Team Ninja is known for.

The game’s official messaging states: “In this long-awaited sequel to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has surpassed over 5 million players worldwide, players must master the evolved Chinese martial arts and conquer battlefields of the Three Kingdoms overrun by monstrous demons alongside renowned heroes who left their mark on history.”

Wo Long 2 is confirmed to launch on PC and Xbox Series consoles, though nothing is known about a potential PS5 launch.

VGC’s own Jordan Middler reviewed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, giving the game a 3/5 and saying, “More of a side-step than an evolution from Nioh 2, Wo Long is inventive and an adventure worth taking even if it’s technically suspect on PS5, but won’t live massively long in the memory once you’ve slain your final boss.”