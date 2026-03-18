Wizards of the Coast shows ‘first look’ Exodus combat and exploration gameplay

Wizards of the Coast has shared gameplay footage of its upcoming sci-fi RPG, Exodus.

Developed by Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by former BioWare developers, including Mass Effect series writer, Drew Karpyshyn, Exodus has appeared at multiple The Game Awards shows and stars Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

As the game gears up for release in early 2027, Archetype says it will be sharing more short gameplay clips showing combat encounters, traversal, interactions, and environments, ahead of a larger gameplay showcase in the summer.

Exodus spans thousands of years of future history and involves multiple human and alien groups with differing agendas. According to its developer, players will make moral decisions and manage “conflicting agendas that echo across generations”.

Describing the first clip published on Wednesday, the studio said: “We’re starting early, with Jun alongside Tom and Elise in a live combat encounter on the outskirts of Lyonesse. This is the kind of fight where positioning matters and relying on your companions can mean the difference between survival and being part of the wreckage.”

It added: “In the next clip, we’re up on a space tower in Lyonesse. Things slow down a bit here to show what a mission can feel like between combat. Traversal in EXODUS has its own rhythm. You can move quickly, but sometimes it’s worth pausing and taking in the scale of the world around you.

“Once you get comfortable with the railclaw, what might look like an obstacle becomes part of how you move through the world. It is a core piece of a Traveler’s toolkit, letting you traverse hostile terrain and, at times, gain a better vantage point when things escalate.”

Finally, on the third clip, it said: “Further ahead, you step into an ancient shrine on Khonsu. Towering architecture rises overhead, unmistakably Celestial in its design. The space opens around you, drawing your pace down as you take it in. What waits inside is yours to discover…”