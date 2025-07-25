With release news expected soon, Metroid Prime 4 has been rated

Metroid Prime 4 has been rated by South Korea’s classification board, suggesting release date news could arrive soon.

According to a listing published on Friday, the Switch title has been rated for ages 12 and up due to “mild violence”.

Metroid Prime 4 is due to release sometime this year for the original Nintendo Switch, according to the company, with an enhanced Switch 2 edition also planned.

According to reports, Nintendo is planning to hold a Nintendo Direct stream imminently – which matches with what VGC has heard from sources – where it’s likely to announce an official release date for Prime 4.

Nintendo published the latest Metroid Prime 4 trailer in March. According to the trailer, the game was still planned to release on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

“Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros,” a synopsis for the game reads. “As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted psychic abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors.

“Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on Nintendo Switch this year.”