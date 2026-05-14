With its latest update, Nintendo has already added most of Virtual Boy’s game library to Switch Online

Nintendo has added five new Virtual Boy games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

From today, users with the physical Virtual Boy accessory will be able to play V-Tetris, Jack Bros., Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, and Vertical Force. In Japan, a sixth game, Virtual Fishing, is also available from today.

Today’s new releases mean that, in the West, 12 games are now available on the Virtual Boy NSO service, adding to the launch games that debuted in February.

Nintendo previously confirmed a total of 16 Virtual Boy games planned for release on NSO, including Mario Clash and Mario’s Tennis. Users are also still waiting for the promised previously unreleased games, Zero Racer and D-Hopper.

Given that only 22 games were released for the Virtual Boy console over the course of its brief life in the 1990s, players will have the majority of the Virtual Boy library once the remaining nine games are released.

The only Virtual Boy games that haven’t been confirmed as coming to the service are Nester’s Funky Bowling, Panic Bomber, SD Gundam Dimension War, Space Squash, Virtual Fighting, Virtual Lab, Virtual League Baseball, and Waterworld.

However, because several of these games featured licensed IPs, they are unlikely to appear in the future.

In order to play Virtual Boy NSO games, users need to buy a physical Virtual Boy accessory, which can be purchased from the My Nintendo Store. The main Virtual Boy accessory, which is a replica of the actual console, costs $100 / £67, while a sturdy cardboard viewer is available as a cheaper alternative for $25 / £17.