With 4K and ray tracing, Xbox’s Indiana Jones game is set to run best on PS5 Pro

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will run at native 4K resolution with advanced ray tracing on PlayStation 5 Pro, developer Machine Games has confirmed.

The news was shared on the PlayStation Blog, confirming that the PS5 Pro version of the Xbox game will have the best performance of any console version.

On Xbox Series X, according to Digital Foundry, The Great Circle runs at 1800p on average, with dynamic resolution scaling.

“Playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at a native 4K resolution really is the best way to appreciate the level of detail the team at MachineGames has poured into every corner of the world,” Production director John Jennings told the PlayStation Blog.

“You could spend hours just walking around the different environments admiring every little thing, from each artifact in Marshall College’s impressive collection to the verdant beauty of Sukhothai’s jungles.”

Xbox-owned Bethesda and Machine Games recently confirmed that the PS5 version of Indiana Jones will be released on April 17, 2025.

When the game was released last year, it was well received by critics, earning scores of 86 (console) and 87 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic. VGC’s review said it was, “one of 2024’s greatest adventures.”

Developer MachineGames is currently working on story DLC for the game called The Order of the Giants, which will launch in 2025.

The boss of Lucasfilm Games recently said it would be “super interesting” to “tell more and more Indiana Jones stories”.