Witcher and Cyberpunk’s CD Projekt is teaming up with Scopely for an IP adaptation

CD Projekt is partnering with Scopely for a game based on its IP.

The partnership was announced during CD Projekt‘s earnings call on Tuesday. No details were announced, nor was the specific IP that the game will use.

The game will pair the Polish independent developer with one of the world’s largest mobile gaming developers.

Scopely, the mobile giant behind Monopoly Go, recently announced that it will acquire Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon Go.

The acquisition will see long-time Niantic game studio leaders Kei Kawai and Ed Wu joining Scopely to continue to oversee the developer’s various projects. The deal is said to be valued at $ 3.5 billion.

Niantic, the developer that shot to fame due to the overwhelming success of Pokémon Go, now boasts over 30 million monthly active users across Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now, Pikmin Bloom, and more.

CD Projekt is currently working on The Witcher 4 and several other projects. CD Projekt has announced that over 400 developers are currently working on the project, which it describes as being in full production.

Speaking to VGC last year following the game’s debut trailer at The Game Awards, CD Projekt discussed the decision to make Ciri the game’s protagonist, in a change from Geralt. This decision was met with some backlash from small number of online fans.

“The best thing that we can do, and I think this is really our goal, is to prove that with Ciri, we can do a lot of interesting things.”