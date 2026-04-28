Witcher 3 veterans share Blood of the Dawnwalker gameplay and set release

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco have shared a new gameplay presentation and story trailer for The Blood of the Dawnwalker, the new RPG from a group of Witcher 3 veterans.

On Tuesday, the pair announced that the “dark fantasy open world action RPG” will release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 3, with pre-orders now open.

Rebel Wolves published over 10 minutes of footage of Dawnwalker, which it says was captured on the most recent PC build, focusing on open-world activities, while a new story trailer introduces a cast of characters that protagonist Coen will encounter.

A synopsis for the game reads: “Fourteenth-century Europe is engulfed in chaos – bloody wars tear the continent apart, and the Black Death takes a deadly toll. This moment of weakness is seized by a clique of powerful vampires. The time of great change is coming – for everyone.

“You play as Coen, a young man who has become a Dawnwalker – no longer human, but not fully a vampire, sharing the strengths and weaknesses of both worlds.”

Rebel Wolves is helmed by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was The Witcher 3’s game director and head of production/secondary game director for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game director is joined at the Warsaw, Poland-based studio by Bartłomiej Gaweł, who was The Witcher 3’s art director, as well as writer Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077), design director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3), CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski.

CD Projekt Red veteran Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined Rebel Wolves as creative director. He spent almost 13 years at CD Projekt, during which time he held roles including lead quest designer on The Witcher 3 and its expansions, and quest director on Cyberpunk 2077.