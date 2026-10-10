Will GTA 6 make its way to Switch 2? Nintendo isn’t saying

Nintendo of America president Devon Pritchard said she has “nothing to announce” when asked about the possibility of Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to Switch 2.

So far, there’s been no suggestion from either Nintendo or Rockstar that a port of GTA 6 could be considered for Switch 2 – or even technically feasible. However, some insiders have claimed that exploratory conversations have taken place behind the scenes.

Officially, Nintendo is still keeping quiet, as when asked about the possibility of GTA 6 coming to Switch 2, Pritchard told Variety in a recent interview: “That’s going to be a conversation for Take Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time.”

One former Rockstar open-world designer recently expressed doubt about the feasibility of GTA 6 coming to Nintendo’s platform.

Jérémy Hartvick told the Kiwi Talkz podcast: “I don’t believe it even makes sense, because I’m not sure the audience for GTA 6 is the audience for Switch. If you’re a GTA fan, you would probably buy a console on which GTA will come out.”

He added: “Does it make sense for you to go out of your way to probably deliver a subpar experience, because it does not run exactly the same when you know anyone will buy a PS5 to get your game?”

Nintendo has seen a roster of mature-rated games released for Switch 2, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Requiem, and Elden Ring, partly facilitated by the system’s increased power over its predecessor. In the coming months, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and others are due to release.

Rockstar parent Take-Two has supported the platform with versions of Civilization VII and NBA 2K26, while Rockstar released a port of Red Dead Redemption late last year.

Earlier this week, Rockstar shared the first information on the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 6. Six of the stations in the game have been revealed, and users can listen to previews from each station now on the Grand Theft Auto 6 website.

The much-anticipated open-world sequel also suffered yet another significant gameplay leak, after the group ‘Cyberleek’ posted a 25-minute video showing a variety of footage from GTA 6, much of which consists of heavy nudity.