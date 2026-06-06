Wholesome Direct: Here’s all 53 games featured in today’s cozy showcase

The Summer Game Fest showcases continue, and the Wholesome Direct has just ended.

As with previous Wholesome Directs, the presentation focused mainly on charming, heartfelt games designed to put a smile on the player’s face.

This was the seventh edition of Wholesome Direct, and was promoted as offering “50+ emotionally resonant titles with news including world premieres, demo announcements, and many more surprises from studios and publishers of all sizes”.

The full Wholesome Direct can be viewed in the video embedded at the top of this article, or on the Wholesome Direct YouTube channel.

Highlights included:

Fields of Mistria

After two years on Steam Early Access, this farming game will be getting a full Version 1.0 release on August 1.

If you’re not familiar with it, Fields of Mistria is a spiritual successor to farming games of the ’90s like Harvest Moon.

Tinkernest

Tinkernest is an isometric crafting colony sim made by two friends, where players take control of small creatures.

“Indulge your curiosity by putting two items together and seeing what comes out,” the game’s description reads. “Craft, build, automate, and explore the ancient tunnels down below.”

In the Drift

From the co-creator of Sable, In the Drift is a side-scrolling adventure game where the player explores the environment on foot and in their car.

“In The Drift is a game about fixing the internet in outer space,” the game’s description reads. “Follow the story of Luna starting her new job as a telecoms engineer in this story about finding hope in a world that feels like it’s drifting apart.”

Capy Castaway

Capy Castaway is a co-op adventure about a baby capybara and crow finding their way home.

“Solve puzzles, help lost animals, and experience a heartwarming story about friendship and belonging,” the game’s description reads.

Milki Delivery

Milki Delivery is the latest game from the team behind Minami Lane.

Players take control of Neha, a bike courier travelling across picturesque landscapes delivering milk to neighbours. A demo is available now on Steam.

Go-Go Town!

This life sim was released on Steam Early Access in 2024, and is now getting its full Version 1.0 release on July 16.

It was also confirmed that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The full list of games featured, in order of appearance, was as follows:

Wholesome Direct 2026 – Every game shown

Dressmaker

Book Nook

Fields of Mistria

Spirit Crossing

Tinkernest

Moonlight Peaks

In the Drift

Capy Castaway

Discounty (People or Profit update DLC)

Dungeon Tourists

Fourleaf Friends

Is This Seat Taken (coming to PS5 in August)

Usagi Shima

Milki Delivery

Hidden Folks 2

Lou’s Lagoon

Beastfolk Barber

The Wandering Village: The Last Leviathan

Croakwood

Deer & Boy

Patience is a Virtue

Design and Conjure

Dragon Shelter

Momento

Petal Runner

Froggy Brews

Planet Zoo 2

Cozy Grove

Go-Go Town!

Loftia

Tales of Seikyu

Spiritstead

Paralives (free Unpacking themed content)

Moomin: Midsummer Madness

Game montage: Humblets Spiriki Waterful Rubber Bird Hela Little Cheese Works Toem 2 Otterly Lost Walk the Frog Japanese Rural Life Adventure Tiny Delivery Hokko Spaces Wild Chorus Anemorie Colorbound Fossil Quest Danchi Days Pelican Post Papaya Plaza



More information on games featured in the showcase can be found on the Wholesome Games website. There’s also a Wholesome Direct page on Steam where players can wishlist the games and play demos for some of them.