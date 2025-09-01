What time does Hollow Knight: Silksong go live? Digital release time in your region

It’s been a very long time coming, but Hollow Knight: Silksong’s release is finally just around the corner.

In the six years since it was first announced, the game’s release date has become something of a trope, due to its numerous delays. Each time a new online presentation from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, or anyone else was confirmed, players expressed hope that this would finally be the moment Silksong’s release date was confirmed.

Finally though, after years of speculation, developer Team Cherry finally came out in late August and announced the release date for the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight.

But when exactly can you get your hands on the game? Not just the date but the actual exact second?

Fortunately, Team Cherry has now provided that information too.

Hollow Knight: Silksong – release date, time and price

As confirmed by Team Cherry last month, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on Thursday, September 4.

The game is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. It will also be added to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

According to Team Cherry, the game will be releasing at the same time worldwide, meaning you’ll be able to start playing from the following time:

US (Pacific) – 7am

7am US (Eastern) – 10am

10am UK (BST) – 3pm

3pm France (CEST) – 4pm

4pm Japan (JST) – 11pm

11pm Australia (ACT) – 12am (morning of September 5)

12am (morning of September 5) New Zealand (NZST) – 2am (September 5)

How much will you be expected to pay for the game, however? After all, it could be argued that a game this highly anticipated could easily get away with charging a premium price for it.

Team Cherry says this won’t necessarily be the case, because Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost $19.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe and ¥2,300 in Japan.

It’s not yet known what that will mean for UK players, but given recent game pricing we’d say you can generally expect something in the £16.99 to £17.99 range.

As previously noted, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox console and PC versions of the game will be available from day one as part of your subscription.