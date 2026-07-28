What time does Halo: Campaign Evolved go live? Digital release time in your region

Halo: Campaign Evolved is released today, marking a restart for Xbox’s iconic series.

The remake of the original Halo is set for release today (July 28), following an Early Access period for owners of the Digital Premium Edition of the game.

That means it’s only a matter of hours before Halo fans can get their hands on the remake, as well as PS5 owners looking to see what all the fuss is about for the first time.

But what time does Halo: Campaign Evolved actually go live? What exact time can you start playing it?

We give a full list of times in this article.

Halo: Campaign Evolved release date and time

The Standard Edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved is available today, July 28.

Players who bought the Digital Premium Edition have had early access since July 23, but players with the Standard Edition have had to wait.

Similarly, anyone looking to play the game through their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription has also been waiting for the July 28 release date.

There’s no ‘New Zealand’ trick this time as there has been with many previous Xbox games, meaning everyone gets it at the same time.

Here’s the official launch time, according to Halo Studios. Your digital access to the game should be available from this time:

USA (Pacific Time) – July 28 at 8am

July 28 at 8am USA (Eastern Time) – July 28 at 11am

July 28 at 11am UK (BST) – July 28 at 4pm

July 28 at 4pm Central Europe (CEST) – July 28 at 5pm

July 28 at 5pm Japan – July 29 at 12am (the night of July 28)

July 29 at 12am (the night of July 28) Australia (AEST) – July 29 at 1am

July 29 at 1am New Zealand – July 29 at 3am

VGC’s Halo: Campaign Evolved review gave the game 5 stars, calling it “an Unreal excuse to revisit a classic”.

“As an excuse for old fans to rediscover a classic, Halo: Campaign Evolved is irresistible,” we wrote. “For younger players who didn’t get the chance to experience one of the best shooter campaigns ever, it feels even more essential.

“In recent years, the Halo series has lost its way. By returning to the beginning, Halo Studios reminded me why I fell in love with the series in the first place and hopefully sets it on course for the comeback it’s long deserved.

“If this signals the start of a series of Unreal Engine remakes for all of Halo’s classic games, then there’s reason to be optimistic that the series’ best days could still be ahead.”