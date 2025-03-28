Support VGC

What does Nintendo’s strange direct mean for Switch 2? – VGC Podcast

Plus: We hear about The Game Business from Chris Dring

What does Nintendo’s strange direct mean for Switch 2? – VGC Podcast

The latest episode of VGC: A Video Game Podcast is now available on all major audio platforms.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson chat with The Game Business’ Chris Dring about Nintendo‘s latest Direct, its plans for the rest of the year, and more. Plus, somehow more Tony Hawk chat, and reader questions.

Note: The audio version of the show will be posted later today.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£54.95
CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack
£75.98$119.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£260£270.23£309.99$339.99$349$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£261£269.95£309.99$329$349.99$349.99$349.99
Nintendo Switch OLED - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition
£319.99£319.99$359.99£504.99£549.85
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.