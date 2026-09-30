‘We’ve heard you’: Silent Hill Townfall studio says a patch is coming to make The Weight stealth sections less frustrating

The studio behind Silent Hill Townfall says it’s working on an update to make the stealth sections featuring The Weight less frustrating.

Screen Burn posted a message on its X account telling players it’s released a patch for the PC version which improves performance.

It also noted that it was aware of players complaining about the stealth sections featuring The Weight enemy, and was working on a future update which will address this.

“We have released a patch on PC (Steam + Epic – v1.3.1) that significantly improves stuttering caused by PSO Compilation issues,” it said. “More improvements coming soon.

“Also, we’ve heard you on struggles with The Weight – gameplay balancing on its way ASAP”.

The Weight is a large enemy who appears in two major sections in Silent Hill Townfall – one near the middle of the game and one right near the end.

The Weight usually can’t be killed, and if it catches the player it triggers an animation in which they’re killed instantly. This, combined with its AI which doesn’t make it clear what catches its attention and makes it hang around near the player when they’re hiding, has led some players to describe these sections as frustrating.

We have released a patch on PC (Steam + Epic - v1.3.1) that significantly improves stuttering caused by PSO Compilation issues. More improvements coming soon.



Also, we've heard you on struggles with The Weight - gameplay balancing on it's way asap.https://t.co/85RIjCbaqm — Screen Burn (@_ScreenBurn) September 30, 2026

VGC’s Silent Hill Townfall review said the game offered “outstanding horror” which was “marred by infuriating stealth”, referring specifically to The Weight sections.

“Silent Hill Townfall provides players with one of the most hauntingly atmospheric and meticulously detailed settings in the series’ history, and delivers an engaging storyline to go with it,” we wrote.

“Where the game disappoints, however, is in the actual ‘game’ itself, specifically the stealth sections near the middle and end of the game which completely ruin the momentum and descend into frustration.

“Without these sections Townfall would be an absolute must-have, but their presence means it has to settle for being a flawed masterpiece.”