‘We’ve got another IP’: Capcom hints Pragmata could see more games

Capcom has shared encouraging words on the future of the Pragmata franchise and suggested that it could see additional games in the future.

Rob Dyer, chief operating officer of Capcom USA, made the comments during a panel at this week’s Iicon event, transcribed by Game File.

Dyer was commenting on Capcom’s global approach to game development and used the million-selling Pragmata as an example of how taking Western tastes into account has resulted in success for the company.

According to the exec, Pragmata’s Japanese development team listened to its American division and conducted focus tests, offered demos, and ran surveys in the West.

“They took feedback,” he said. And, after six years of development, “it was worth the effort,” he added. “We’re to a point now where we’ve got another IP that Capcom—and god bless them, has an arsenal—that we can continue to go down.”

Pragmata, a rare original IP from the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter creator, was released last month and quickly sold more than one million copies in its first few days. The game stars astronaut Hugh and his android companion, Diana, as they battle to escape a Moon base overrun with dangerous robots.

Commenting on its success, Capcom noted its efforts to provide an early demo and release a Nintendo Switch 2 version on day one.

“As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling Pragmata to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.”

Pragmata has received widespread critical acclaim, with its Metacritic score currently sitting at 85 and its Steam reviews currently at ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ with 97% of user reviews marked as positive.

VGC’s Pragmata review says the game feels like the type of shorter single-player adventure that was released during the Xbox 360 era, noting that this is a good thing.