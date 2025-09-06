‘We’re making great progress’: Director provides updates on Kingdom Hearts 4, FF7 Remake Part 3

Final Fantasy creative Tetsuya Nomura has told fans to be patient for news on FF7 Remake Part 3, as well as the long-missing Kingdom Hearts 4, and insisted both games are progressing well behind the scenes.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced during a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in 2022, and since then, little detail has been shared.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is expected to close out the remake trilogy on the current-generation of consoles, and has reportedly been in development for more than two years.

Speaking during a new live stream, translated by Aitaikimochi on X, director Nomura was asked for an update on the two games and claimed that they were progressing well.

“Regarding Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, [co-director Motomu] Toriyama supposedly said we will have news around the time of the second anniversary of FF7 Ever Crisis. We are making great progress on the game,” he said.

“I can’t say anything else… but we are indeed making a lot of progress with the game. We already have decided when we will make the announcement as well, and we will stick to that time schedule. So don’t worry, but please wait for it.”

He added, “On that same note, I’m seeing a lot of comments asking about Kingdom Hearts 4. We are making great strides and going according to schedule. So please wait for more information on that!”

Last year, the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth said he wants to see the Remake trilogy appearing on more platforms. The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was initially a PS4 exclusive, before coming to PS5 and PC more than a year later. The second part, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, followed suit by initially releasing only on PS5.