‘We’re here for the tough love’: Skate studio acknowledges that players have been having issues since launch

Skate developer Full Circle has acknowledged the game’s launch issues and says it’s doing what it can to resolve them.

In a developer update posted on the game’s official site and attributed to the entire Full Circle team, the studio said it wanted to thank the “tens of millions” of players who have played the game since its Early Access release started on September 16, but added: “We’re also here for the tough love.”

“Things have not gone as smoothly for some of you as we would have liked,” the studio conceded. “A lot more (we’re talking millions) players joined us in these first few weeks than we expected – and with that came bugs, glitches, progression locks, and performance issues.”

Explaining that the game still isn’t the finished product, the studio added: “Making Skate is a balancing act between delivering the fresh content from our roadmap, improving the overall player experience, and addressing your live feedback.

“We’re tweaking and fixing the game – some of it on the fly, and some of it as part of longer-term improvements. But, things will continue to change and improve. We all want Skate to be great, and working with you, our community, to fine-tune the player experience during Early Access is the way we get there.”

The studio says it has identified several areas where players are experiencing softlock and progression issues, noting that “unfortunately, each of these issues is unique and requires a different solution”. Full Circle says these are “top priority for our team”.

We’re blown away by your support, feedback, and patience as we keep improving during Early Access.

To say thanks: 2000 Tix + 500 SVB for everyone!

Log in and claim your gift between Nov 10, 2025 and the start of Season 2 on Dec 2, 2025 at 9am PT.

Read more from Full Circle about… — skate. (@skate) November 10, 2025

The team says it also recently updated the game “to resolve system overload and errors when our daily tasks reset”. It then gave an example of a recent issue with a task that it fixed quickly, but warned that not all resolutions would be as prompt.

“You should see fewer errors now, but there still may be a few slip ups,” it said. “For example, our Trick of the Day: Spread Eagle task wasn’t working. Thanks to your quick flags, we got it up and running within a few hours. We can’t promise every fix will be that quick. As your reports come in, our team is reviewing them and working to make things right ASAP.”

As a way to partially atone for the issues, all players will be receiving 2000 Tix and 500 SVBs to use in the game, as long as they log in before the start of Season 2 on December 2. Players will have to spend their Tix in the Skate Pass before Season 1 ends.

“We’re truly grateful for your patience as we improve, grow, and evolve Skate during Early Access,” the update concludes. “We wouldn’t be here without you, the incredible Skate community, so keep sharing your feedback, your bugs, and issues. We’re on the case and we’ll only get better from here.”