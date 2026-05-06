‘We’re definitely pursuing another Mortal Kombat game’, says co-creator Ed Boon

Another Mortal Kombat is in the works, according to co-creator and series director Ed Boon.

In an interview with Collider, Boon was asked about the current status of the series, and whether developer NetherRealm Studios is working on a new Mortal Kombat game or the long-reported Injustice 3.

Boon replied that while he would like to be able to tease which specific game the studio is working on, he’s not allowed to. Instead, he offered that the studio is “pursuing” a new Mortal Kombat, among other projects.

“I wish I could tease something,” Boon explained. “I think if I teased and gave it away, I would probably get in trouble.

“But we’re definitely pursuing another Mortal Kombat game, and we’re definitely doing more, as well, so there are a lot of pots on the stove – not just with games, though, with other forms of media and whatnot. So we’ve got a lot of great announcements that are coming.”

The last major game in the Mortal Kombat series was Mortal Kombat 1, which was released in 2023. The twelfth entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 1 was a reboot which attempted to bring the franchise back to its roots with a new alternate timeline.

Last year also saw the release of Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, a retro compilation from Digital Eclipse which offered 23 separate versions of previous Mortal Kombat titles.

The current status of a third Injustice game remains the topic of much debate and speculation. Both the first Injustice: Gods Among Us and its sequel Injustice 2 are crossover titles where Mortal Kombat characters fight DC Comics heroes and villains.

Back in June 2020, NetherRealm Studios listed a job ad looking for a graphics engineer “to drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises”, essentially confirming that an Injustice 3 was at least at some stage of development back then.

It was then claimed the following year that NetherRealm was prioritising the next Mortal Kombat game (which would become Mortal Kombat 1) over Injustice, due to uncertainty over its future with parent company WB Games.

Last year, however, a dataminer who specialised in Warner Bros‘ fighting game MultiVersus suggested that Injustice 3 is still in development.