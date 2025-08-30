Weeks before release, Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed 7 months

8 weeks before it was due to appear in cinemas, Warner Bros and New Line have surprisingly delayed their Mortal Kombat movie sequel by seven months.

Mortal Kombat 2 will now release on May 15, 2026. According to Deadline, the last-minute decision was made purely for financial reasons, as movies typically don’t perform well at the box office in October.

It’s claimed that test screenings for Mortal Kombat 2 have been strong, so this potentially influenced the decision to shift the film to a potentially more lucrative period.

Mortal Kombat 2 sees the champions, now joined by Karl Urban (The Boys) as Johnny Cage, pitted against one another in a battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn.

It was first announced in January 2022 that Mortal Kombat 2 was in development, following the success of the previous year’s movie.

2021’s Mortal Kombat film was helmed by Simon McQuoid, making his feature directorial debut. McQuoid returns for the sequel, which is written by Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater.

Urban stars alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.