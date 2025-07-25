Weeks before release, Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed

Techland has delayed Dying Light: The Beast, just four weeks before it was due to release.

The spin-off will now release on September 19, instead of August 22, the developer announced on Friday. According to Techland, the short delay will allow it to further polish the game.

“It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we’ve ever released. To honor this promise, we’ve made the decision to move the release date to September 19, 2025 to allow for extra polishing work,” it said.

“We understand that this may be disappointing, but our experience has shown how important the first impression is. With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great.”

According to Techland, the additional four weeks will allow it to fine-tune gameplay elements, look into the clarity of the game’s UI, increase the quality of physics, and tweak cutscenes and player animations.

Dying Light: The Beast will be released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

The Beast’s plot revolves around Kyle Crane, the undercover agent who was the main protagonist in the first Dying Light. Based on one of the original game’s multiple endings, Kyle has been infected, but he’s also been in captivity for the past 13 years thanks to the Baron.

Announced last August, Dying Light: The Beast was originally planned as story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. “But after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience,” according to Techland.