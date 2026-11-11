‘We waited 15 years for this’: Skyrim’s anniversary overshadowed by players hoping for more Sentinel info

Bethesda is celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim today with an art giveaway and a new vinyl release.

However, for fans eagerly awaiting its sequel, this celebration of Skyrim has fallen short of expectations.

Posts celebrating Skyrim’s big day are instead being taken over by fans asking for details on The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, rather than new content for Skyrim.

15 years and all we have is a name. What exactly have you been doing... For 15 years? — GameVekz (@GameVekz) November 11, 2026

“15 years and all we have is a name. What exactly have you been doing… for 15 years?” reads one reply to the official Skyrim anniversary post.

“See you in another 15 years for the release of Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel Bethesda,” said another.

“15 years for the title of the sequel is criminal,” added another, while another said: “We waited 15 years for this bullshit”.

It seems that many in the community were not appeased by the recent game title reveal, which was dropped on the 40th anniversary of Bethesda as a studio, rather than the anniversary of Skyrim. If anything, it may have just made them hungrier for information, even though all signs point to Sentinel still being far from release, and likely far from having a new trailer ready.

While many of the comments accuse the developers of sitting on their hands for 15 years, Bethesda has shipped Fallout 4 and Starfield in that time, with different teams across ZeniMax also releasing The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. A general consensus is that The Elder Scrolls 6 was revealed too early, however.

This is a similar situation to the one Rockstar faced as fans waited for years to get a good look at Grand Theft Auto 6, leading to a lot of frustration in the community. The good news for Bethesda is that the wait for GTA 6 didn’t hurt the hype at all, so something similar may likely play out when we finally get a proper trailer for Sentinel.

There’s also some positivity in the community, even if the negative comments are pushed to the top. Some are using the anniversary to share their favourite memories from Skyrim over the years, many of them from the earlier days of playing around launch in 2011.