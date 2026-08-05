‘We take your feedback to heart’: Game Freak is planning regular Beast of Reincarnation updates, starting next week

Game Freak says it’s listening to player feedback on Beast of Reincarnation and is planning a number of updates.

The game was released on Monday, with critical reception being generally positive, if not overwhelmingly so – its Metacritic score currently sits at 73.

Players are also divided on their initial opinion of the game – user reviews on Steam are currently sitting at ‘Mixed’, with 53% of the 1,600+ reviews submitted so far considered positive.

Game Freak has now posted a message via its official account on X, informing players that it’s listening to their criticisms and taking them on board as they work on continuous updates.

“Thank you for playing Beast of Reincarnation,” the statement reads. “We take your feedback to heart and are currently planning a series of continuous updates. Please continue to share your feedback and suggestions with us.”

The first patch, which is planned to release within a week, will implement the following changes:

Camera adjustments

Increased text size

“Story pacing improvements”, with ongoing adjustments planned

Changing the default setting from Cinematic to Performance

Other bug fixes

Beast of Reincarnationをプレイいただきありがとうございます。

現在、皆様からのご意見を真摯に受け止め、継続的にアップデートを予定しております。



■次回パッチ（一週間以内を予定）

・カメラ調整

・文字サイズの拡大

・ストーリーのテンポ感改善（今後も継続調整予定です）… — ゲームフリーク公式 (@GAMEFREAK_info) August 5, 2026

Beast of Reincarnation is something of a departure for Game Freak, which is best known for the Pokémon games. The studio has confirmed in the past, however, that its actual Beast of Reincarnation team was “relatively small”, with development outsourced to numerous other studios.

VGC’s Beast of Reincarnation review said the game had “endearing characters and combat wrapped in a disappointingly dull journey”, and criticised the second half of the game for repeating all the bosses previously encountered.

“Beast of Reincarnation is a good game,” we wrote. “Ignoring how original or otherwise it may be, the combat has a satisfying weight to it, and the exploration mechanics are an interesting wrinkle as you delve through the various environments.

“But there’s clearly untapped potential here, and the game can almost feel like a statement of intent from Game Freak. The first half of the game is so good that the team deserves to make a sequel where the full title gets the same amount of care and attention.”