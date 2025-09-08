‘We have a story to tell’: MachineGames says Wolfenstein is a trilogy that isn’t yet finished

The studio head of MachineGames says it’s not yet finished with the Wolfenstein story, and would like to make another entry in the series.

The Swedish studio recently developed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but before that it was mainly focused on the Wolfenstein series of first-person shooters.

This included two main entries – Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – as well as a prequel, a spin-off and a VR experience.

However, in the latest instalment of a Noclip documentary series about the history of MachineGames, co-founder and studio head Jerk Gustafsson said the studio always planned a main trilogy of games, meaning a third title remains undeveloped.

“The first game is very much about [protagonist] BJ and how, obviously, he understands that the Nazis have won the war, but it’s also a very personal journey for him. But at the same time, he meets Anya, he starts to see that there are other things at play as well, not only fighting Nazis.

“And then, moving into New Colossus, then we move into a wider group of people around you, being part of the resistance, something bigger and something also like a family to you, but at the same time you’re also preparing to start maybe your own family.

“I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for BJ – even during those first weeks at id [Software], when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one.

“I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell.”

The last major Wolfenstein release was spin-off Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which was co-developed by MachineGames and Arkane Lyon. It was released in 2019 to a mixed critical reception.

VGC’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood review called the game “something of an undecided work, an action game of great range and artistry that feels like it’s punishing you for the privilege of playing it like an action game”.

“New Colossus fans will probably dislike its unfocused narrative and fussy levelling system, but Youngblood offers plenty of blood and thunder if you give it time,” we wrote.