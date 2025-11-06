‘We had to stop focusing on those who hated us’: Ubisoft says it won the battle against Assassin’s Creed Shadows backlash

Ubisoft shared a “very dramatic” summary of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows development process at an event last week.

As reported by Game File, Ubsioft CEO Yves Guillemot attended Paris Game Week to give a discussion on technological upheavals, such as live game worlds, AI-driven NPCs and the potential for VR.

Before getting to this, however, Guillemot reportedly analysed the backlash against Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then showed attendees a video described by Game File as “pretty corporate but also very dramatic”, which explained how the company turned things around.

Following its initial announcement, Assassin’s Creed Shadows received criticism from some corners of the internet, partly because one of the co-protagonists, Yasuke, is a Black samurai. Some accused Ubisoft of being ‘woke’ by featuring Yasuke in the game, even though Yasuke was an actual person in real life.

Ubisoft delayed the game numerous times, saying it was “incorporating player feedback”, and it was eventually released on March 20.

In his presentation, Guillemot said Ubisoft was “initially surprised by the extent of the attacks” (via Game File’s translation), adding: “We quickly realized that it was a battle, a battle with our fans, to demonstrate that we were, in fact, more of a video game than a message”.

He then played the three-minute video, which ran in English and explained how Ubisoft dealt with the backlash, asking: “What happens when a legendary franchise reveals one of its most anticipated experiences, only to become the game everyone loves to hate? When conversation shifts from gameplay to ideology? When everything you say only adds fuel to the fire?”

According to the video: ” In September 2024, we had our backs against the wall, and that’s when it clicked. To get out of the corner, we had to stop focusing on those who hated us. We had to start firing up our allies. So we stopped trying to win the argument, and leaned on what had carried us for 18 years – the Assassin’s Creed brand.”

The video went on to say that Ubisoft started by delaying the game, which was “the last thing anyone would have advised”, to give developers extra time to polish and optimise it.

“We moved from promises to proof,” it said. “Instead of fearing leaks, we showed the game, releasing in-depth gameplay assets and letting the experience speak for itself.

“We opened the doors to creators, media, and fans. We gave them access, got them behind the scenes, to let them see the talent and craft our teams were bringing to the game. Thousands of assets produced in a matter of weeks.”

The video claimed that by winning over the series’ fans, Ubisoft was able to stand up to those criticising it. “With our allies beside us, we found confidence again,” it claimed, “to stand tall, to take risks, to speak up, even against the loudest haters. And by the time Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched, thanks to our fans, momentum was finally on our side.”

As Game File notes, while the video attempts to paint a picture of a confident Ubisoft it doesn’t specifically address the reasons for the backlash, nor does it address the fact that Star Wars Outlaws had previously had an underwhelming launch and Ubisoft wanted to ensure it didn’t have two disappointing games in a row – another potential reason to delay the game and add polish.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review said: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”