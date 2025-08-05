‘We didn’t want to recreate Silent Hill 2 over and over again’: Silent Hill F focuses on action to appeal to new players

Two Silent Hill F leads have explained why the game leans more towards action than survival horror.

In an interview with Game*Spark (as translated by Automaton), Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto and Silent Hill F director Al Yang were asked why the game has more action than previous entries in the series.

Yang explained that the shift to action was a deliberate attempt to avoid repeating the typical Silent Hill formula and try something different instead.

“We didn’t want to end up recreating Silent Hill 2 over and over again, and we were aware that there was no reason to keep making clones of it,” he said. “So, in order to avoid repeating what previous major titles did, we decided to make the action stand out more.”

Okamoto added that by making a more action-focused game, Konami may be able to encourage those who have never played a Silent Hill game before – especially newer generations who didn’t grow up with the series – to try it out.

“The Silent Hill series isn’t considered a game that has entertaining action per se, but as we’re opening our doors to new players, we began to wonder what it would be like if we added more of those elements into the game,” he explained.

“Challenging action games are gaining popularity among younger players nowadays, so I believed that if we implemented such elements into the game, it would resonate well even with people who are new to the series.”

Whereas most Silent Hill games are set in the titular US town, Silent Hill F instead takes the story to 1960s Japan, where it follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

The game is developed by Taiwanese studio NeoBards (Resident Evil Re:Verse) and will release for consoles and PC on September 25.