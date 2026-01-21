‘We definitely feel the weight of it’: Halo leads say releasing on PS5 will grow and reconnect the community

The creative director and executive producer of Halo: Campaign Evolved have spoken more about the importance of bringing the series to PlayStation for the first time.

In an interview with GamesRadar, creative director Max Szlagor and executive producer Damon Conn were asked about Master Chief making the jump to a ‘rival’ platform.

The pair replied that the aim was to bring together long-time Halo fans who have always played on Xbox, lapsed fans who may have moved to PlayStation in recent years, and complete newcomers who may never have owned an Xbox console before.

“We hope to bring along the series veterans who have been with us for the past 25 years and have them play with an entirely new generation,” Conn explained.

“There are people who have never been exposed to Halo. Maybe they’ve always been on Sony products, switched consoles at a certain point, or just missed it at the time. We want to bring players back together.”

Szlagor added: “Halo is best played when we have a large, healthy community. We see this as a way to grow, expand, and reconnect the Halo community.”

Conn also stressed that the importance of such a move wasn’t lost on the team, and bringing Halo to PlayStation means significantly more than a typical multi-format release would.

“We want to honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation, and we’re paving the way to expand our Halo universe – that’s how we see it,” he said. “And it’s not a small thing. We don’t and we won’t take it lightly. We definitely feel the weight of it.”

At the Halo World Championship back in October 2024, Halo Studios announced that it was working on multiple Halo games that were being developed within Unreal Engine 5. The first of those, Halo: Campaign Evolved, was announced for Xbox, PS5, and PC last year, and is set for a 2026 release.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. While no specific release date has announced, Microsoft has confirmed the game will launch this year on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

“This fully-rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content,” according to Xbox. This includes three new story missions, set before the events of the game, focusing on Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.