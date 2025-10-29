‘We aren’t satisfied with our recent financial performance’: Remedy says it will return to profitability by delivering hits again

Remedy Entertainment has said it isn’t happy with its recent financial results, in the wake of FBC: Firebreak’s release.

As part of its Q3 financial results, the company reported an operating loss of €16.4 million between July and September 2025, compared to an operating profit of €2.4 million during the same period last year.

The loss means the financial year to date for Remedy, taking in January to September 2025, currently sits at an operating loss of €15.6 million, compared to an operating loss of €2.9 million the previous year.

Remedy had previously warned shareholders that this was coming in a profit warning issued earlier this month, in which it said sales of FBC: Firebreak had still not reached its internal targets, and that it had changed its outlook for its current business year as a result, from expecting a revenue and operating profit increase, to expecting operating profit to be negative.

12 days after the release of the profit warning, Remedy announced that CEO Tero Virtala had left his role “with immediate effect”, to be replaced by Remedy co-founder Markus Mäki as interim CEO.

In the new report, Mäki says the best way for Remedy to start becoming profitable again is to deliver more hit games and avoid more releases like FBC: Firebreak.

“As of October 22, I stepped into the role of CEO to raise the bar and the sense of urgency across the organization, and to drive stronger results,” he stated. “Remedy’s strategy remains unchanged, supported by a solid foundation to build on.

“My immediate focus is on ensuring our commercial performance alongside successful development projects. This requires improved coordination within the studio combined with a focus on gamers and market demands.

“The gaming business is still a hit-driven business, and our return to profitability can best be achieved by delivering great, distinctive and commercially successful video games that players love.”

Mäki also stressed that post-release development on FBC: Firebreak will continue, at least until the game’s promised content roadmap is complete.

“We continue working on features which enhance player value, and which are justified by our updated long-term sales expectations,” he explained. “We have moved development resources to our other in-development titles while respecting our communicated roadmap for FBC: Firebreak.”

Looking ahead to the company’s future, Remedy says that by 2030 it aims to be a “highly regarded creative studio with sustainable, significant commercial success”.

“Despite challenges with FBC: Firebreak, our other in-development projects are progressing according to plan,” Mäki summarised. “Majority of our effort goes into working with our established franchises – Control and Alan Wake – which we continue to invest in and expand into other media as part of our long-term strategy. In addition, we’re focused on the Max Payne 1&2 remake with Rockstar Games.

“While carefully balancing our product risk, we also need to retain the ability to create new experiences for our audiences, as we have for the past 30 years. We aren’t satisfied with our recent financial performance, but we remain confident in our ability to create great video games that resonate with players and which are commercially successful, leading us back to profitability.”