‘We are all hurting’: Metal: Hellsinger studio closed as part of Funcom cuts

The Outsiders, developer of acclaimed 2022 music shooter Metal: Hellsinger, has been closed by owner Funcom.

The news was shared by Outsiders founder David Goldfarb on Monday, who said the closure was decided as part of company-wide layoffs at Funcom. Funcom acquired the studio just three years ago.

“I have not had much time to process the news, but all of us at The Outsiders and Funcom Stockholm have been affected by the layoffs at Funcom, and our 10-year-old studio will be closing,” Goldfarb wrote.

“Many of us had survived a near-death studio experience years back when Darkborn was cancelled, and because of this team’s loyalty and refusal to quit, Metal Hellsinger was born.

”It will always be a high point for me personally, and I will be forever grateful we got to make it and for the wonderful team and partnerships that made it happen.”

The founder added that the studio had hoped to do something “even better” after Hellsinger, but “things don’t always go the way you hope”. He called for anyone interested in funding a new studio to help the group continue.

“We are not giving up, and we are going to try to continue on in some new form,” he wrote. “If you think you can help in any way, with business leads, placement for employees, guidance, whatever it is, I would be genuinely grateful if you reach out here. Change is always tough and right now we are all hurting. Thanks so much.”

VGC’s Metal Hellsinger review called the game “an incredibly well-realised concept, packed to bursting with excellent music, unique weapons and a gameplay loop that’s instantly addictive.”

We added: “It’s a game that we’ll keep installed for a long time, even beyond the point of completion, as the chase of higher and higher scores against your mates is so engaging.”