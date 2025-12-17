‘We all wish it went a little bit faster’: Todd Howard provides an update on The Elder Scrolls 6 development

Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard has provided a rare update on the development of The Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced at E3 2018 with a brief teaser trailer, which confirmed it was in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios.

Nothing has been seen of the game since. However, as part of an upcoming retrospective on the Fallout series, some of the senior developers on the project have provided a brief update.

Speaking to Game Informer, Howard admitted that while the studio wishes the process would move along faster, they’re committed to getting it right.

“It’s progressing really well,” Howard said. “The majority of the studio’s on VI, but I’ll say this: We always overlap. So, we’re very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it’s a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it’s a process that we want to get right.”

In the same article, studio director Angela Browder joked that “as the internet likes to tell us, it’s been a while”.

“The industry and the hardware and all of this have made such huge leaps and bounds since the last time we made one of these, like, I’m actively excited about what’s in front of us, because the opportunities, the hardware, the rendering, all of this stuff has just… the possibilities are crazy,” she added.

“I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, ‘Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now,’ and that is a cool thing to be a part of. And it’s a thing that I hope that when the day comes that our fans play it, that they – especially those of them who’ve been lifers with our brands – can really see how far it’s all come.

“You can see that right now – you load up the original Oblivion, and you load up the remaster of Oblivion, and you can see how far it’s all come. So, to me, The Elder Scrolls VI is this endless set of possibilities that is really, really exciting as a developer, but really, really exciting as someone who really likes to think about how far everything has come in our industry. It’s gonna be dope. It’s dope! [laughs]”

Bethesda is currently working on multiple projects alongside The Elder Scrolls 6. In a recent interview, Howard claimed that Bethesda Game Studios has “hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we’re doing”.

Speaking to VGC ahead of the debut of the second season of Fallout on Amazon, Howard said that he felt, “super lucky” to be working on multiple games at once.

“I think I’m super lucky and blessed that I get to touch so many things and work with so many amazing creative teams, both internal at Bethesda and now with like the group at Kilter Films and Jonah and Athena and Graham and Geneva and everybody there.

“The times that I get to work on the TV show, it’s like, this is amazing. And then I go back to game work, and we’re obviously doing a bunch of games and different things. I can’t describe the feeling of like a day when you’re sitting in a creative meeting, and I leave it, and I’m just like, I cannot wait to see this or play this or, know, just, you know, I love all of it.”