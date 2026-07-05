WayForward announces next Shantae game at Anime Expo with 2027 release window

WayForward has confirmed that a new Shantae game is in development and will be released next year.

The developer announced the news during a panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles this weekend, where it shared artwork for a redesigned Shantae, along with a 2027 release date for the unnamed new game. No further details were revealed.

Shantae is a platformer series in which players control the half-genie who can transform into various forms, each with their own abilities.

The last Shatae title, last year’s Risky Revolution, wasn’t technically a totally new game, since it was a revival of a 2004 Game Boy Advance game that was canceled before release.

In 2019, WayForward released the Apple Arcade entry Shatae and the Seven Stars, which was later ported to consoles.

Enjoy this brand-new teaser image revealed at Anime Expo for the next Shantae game, currently in development! — WayForward (@wayforward.bsky.social) 2026-07-03T18:00:53.645582030Z

The series’ most significant recent entry was 2016’s Half-Genie Hero, which was released for consoles and PC after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

While California-based WayForward is best known for Shantae, during its 30-year history it’s also worked on plenty of licensed games, including titles based on Double Dragon, Duck Tales, Adventure Time and Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Most recently, it worked on the Nintendo Switch remake of Nintendo’s Advance Wars games, which VGC called in our Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review “a love letter to one of the most memorable handled strategy games ever.”