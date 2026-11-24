Nintendo has added a 12th title to the GameCube library on Nintendo Switch Online.

Wave Race: Blue Storm is the latest game which can be found in the console’s Nintendo Classics: GameCube app, which is available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription.

A launch title for the GameCube when it was released in late 2001, Wave Race: Blue Storm is the third game in the Wave Race series, after the Game Boy original and its iconic sequel Wave Race 64.

Success in its races involve navigating between red and yellow buoys, which builds up the player’s turbo meter and makes it possible to get speed boosts.

The game also had a cheat code which let you unlock a sarcastic announcer who would insult the player all the time. Some of his comments can be heard in the new trailer for the Switch 2 release, seen below.

The addition of Wave Race: Blue Storm brings the total number of GameCube games on Switch 2 to 12, meaning the full list is now as follows:

Chibi-Robo!

F-Zero GX

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Luigi’s Mansion

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

Soulcalibur II

Star Fox Adventures

Super Mario Strikers

Super Mario Sunshine

Wario World

Wave Race: Blue Storm

Nintendo also previously announced that Pokémon Colosseum is coming to the library, but hasn’t yet confirmed its release date.

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.