Watch the first gameplay from The Blood of Dawnwalker

Polish studio Rebel Wolves has debuted the first gameplay trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The game is planned for release in 2026, and will see the player take on the role of a vampire.

“The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga — a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative,” reads a description for the game.

A full gameplay reveal event is coming on June 21, Rebel Wolves has confirmed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhCuMS4JiKQ&ab_channel=Xbox

The game is being developed with Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love. Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.”

Rebel Wolves is helmed by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was The Witcher 3’s game director and head of production/secondary game director for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game director is joined at his new Warsaw, Poland-based studio by Bartłomiej Gaweł, who was The Witcher 3’s art director, as well as writer Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), design director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3), CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski.

CD Projekt Red veteran Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined Rebel Wolves as creative director last year. He spent almost 13 years at CD Projekt, during which time he held roles including lead quest designer on The Witcher 3 and its expansions, and quest director on Cyberpunk 2077.