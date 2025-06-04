Watch over one hour of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch 2
Check out extensive footage of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet running on Nintendo’s new console
VGC recently travelled to The Pokémon Company to test Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch 2.
This update, which will be free for all players who own the original game, will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, June 5.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. The game was met with criticism from fans due to performance issues, including frame-rate problems, low level of detail, and frequent bugs.
The new update introduces a much-needed performance boost and enhanced visual effects. You can read more about VGC’s hands-on with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 here.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet battling and Tera-raid gameplay
In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch 2, battles get new visual effects and are much faster than in the base game. Tera-raids also get expanded visual effects, which you can view below.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak gameplay
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Switch 2 update also changes Mass Outbreaks, which now feature more Pokémon. Check out footage of the mechanic below.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask
Our next video features the first Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC area, the land of Kitakami.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk
Our final video explores the second DLC expansion to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, The Indigo Disk.