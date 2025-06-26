Watch: eFootball’s latest update adds a retro-themed special mode

The latest update for eFootball has added a new retro-inspired mode.

To celebrate 30 years of the Winning Eleven / Pro Evolution Soccer series (now known as eFootball), the game has received a new mode called Time Leap Trials.

The mode features visuals based on the first game in the series, the PS1 game World Soccer Winning Eleven, which was released in the West under the title Goal Storm.

In this limited-time mode, players have to score a goal as quickly as possible against an AI opponent, with rewards offered for doing it within certain times.

” Depending on your recorded time, you will be awarded a Medal and Rewards to match,” the event’s description reads. “Furthermore, by clearing all Challenges and collecting Medals of the same colour, you will also be able to earn Medal Rewards.

“After all Challenges have been completed, you will be able to take on an extra Challenge. In the extra Challenge, goal times are recorded in a ranking format, and users will earn Ranking Rewards according to their final ranking at the end of the Event. Challenge yourself as many times as you like to get the fastest goal possible!”

VGC has tried out the mode, and you can see our footage of it in action below:

The mode is part of the newly launched Nostalgia Campaign for eFootball, which includes numerous other features celebrating the series’ 30th anniversary.

This includes special Epic Nostalgia player cards for Roberto Baggio, Adriano and Gerard Pique, featuring retro character models on the card design (though the in-game players still look modern).

Back in April, eFootball received a major update, which added support for crossplay and the ability to play against AI opponents in the previously online-only eFootball League mode.

General producer Junichi Taya explained that the addition of AI opponents was designed to make the game more approachable for players who don’t feel they’ll be able to compete online, and that he hopes it will encourage them to eventually transition to online matches.