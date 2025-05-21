Watch almost an hour of Lies of P: Overture gameplay

VGC recently got the chance to play Lies of P: Overture, the upcoming expansion to Lies of P.

The gameplay, which can be viewed above, comes from the beginning of the game, as the player explores Krat Zoo, the setting of Lies of P: Overture.

The expansion is planned for release this Summer on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. The expansion will cost $29.99/£29.99.

“We knew that the end of Lies of P was just the beginning for what our team had in store for fans,” said Jiwon Choi, game director, Round8 Studios. “Lies of P: Overture allows us the opportunity to fully explore the past and present of our universe. We are grateful for our community’s patience as our team took the time to tell the story we’ve always wanted to share.”

Lies of P: Overture will introduce difficulty options to try to increase the number of players who enjoy the game.

“We wanted to make sure a wider audience of players could play the game,” said Choi.