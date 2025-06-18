Warner Games splits into Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC, Game of Thrones divisions

Warner Bros. Games has restructured into divisions dedicated to four key franchises: Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and the DC Universe.

On Tuesday, the company confirmed it had promoted Warner Bros Games Montréal studio head Yves Lachance to oversee Harry Potter and Game of Thrones games, while NetherRealm studio head Shaun Himmerick will oversee Mortal Kombat and DC games.

The restructuring comes during a period of significant overhaul at Warner Bros.’ games division. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Interactive president David Haddad left the company, following a 12-year tenure.

Warner then announced last month that it was closing three internal game development studios and cancelling its Wonder Woman game.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War studio Monolith Productions shut down, with its in-development Wonder Woman game axed. MultiVersus studio Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego, were also closed.

Parent Warner Bros. Discovery announced this month plans to split into two companies by mid-2026: WBD Streaming & Studios, and WBD Global Networks, with games coming under the streaming and studios company.

“Our company is home to some of the biggest franchises in the world, and we are optimizing our team structure to develop long-term franchise roadmaps to delight players and fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC games,” J.B. Perrette, Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO of global streaming and games, told Variety.

“We are very fortunate to have a strong stable of development and technology talent, and Yves, Shaun and Steven are respected leaders with excellent track records in their areas of expertise. I’m looking forward to working closely with them and the team as we work to make the best games possible for our key franchises.”