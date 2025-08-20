Warner Bros. won’t say how much Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will cost

Warner Bros. won’t share how much the newly-announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will cost.

The game, which was announced on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live, is the first Lego Batman title in over a decade, set for release in 2026.

The game is a “brand-new open world action-adventure videogame that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor,” according to Warner Bros.

However, one thing Warner Bros. isn’t currently willing to share about the game is the price.

In an FAQ on the game’s official website (first noticed by Game File’s Stephen Totilo), under the question “How much will Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight cost?” Warner Bros. offers a non-committal response.

“Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is not available for pre-order yet, but the game can be wishlisted now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store),” it writes.

This comes as publishers are struggling to handle the transition between $70 and $80 games. While some publishers have moved to the higher price point, it has led to some player backlash.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans to move its first-party titles to the $80 price point; however, it has since partially U-turned on this move.

Similarly, there was a suggestion earlier this year that the upcoming Borderlands 4 could launch at $80, leading Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford to defend the potential move, which was met with much fan backlash. In the end, it was announced that Borderlands 4 would cost $70.