Wario Land and three more Game Boy classics hit Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo has added several new Game Boy games to Nintendo Switch Online, including Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3.

Available today on NSO for Game Boy from today is the Mario title, alongside 1992 dungeon crawler The Sword of Hope II, and top-down action game Fortified Zone.

Joining the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service is Dr. Mario & Puzzle League for Game Boy Advance.

In Japan, two Game Boy Advance games are available: Dr. Mario & Panel de Pon, and Tomato Adventure.

The Game Boy NSO updates are the first for the system in several months. In March, Nintendo added Mario vs. Donkey Kong for GBA to mark ‘MAR10 Day’. In February, Balloon Kid and Yoshi were added to the Game Boy NSO library.

Three #GameBoy titles have been added to Nintendo Classics!



✅ Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

✅ The Sword of Hope II

✅ Fortified Zone



Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also enjoy two #GameBoyAdvance titles in one:



✅ Dr. Mario & Puzzle League pic.twitter.com/0UGh02Y9h6 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 8, 2026

Switch Online is Nintendo‘s subscription service for Switch and Switch 2, which offers such features as online multiplayer, cloud saves, voice chat via mobile and GameChat, and access to Nintendo Classics.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.