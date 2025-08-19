Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has a new developer, promises ‘return to roots’
The next RTS entry is coming from Deep Silver and King Art Games
A fourth entry in the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War series has been announced, with a new developer and the promise of ‘a return to the series’ roots’.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is in development at Deep Silver and King Art Games, the studio behind 2020 RTS Iron Harvest.
Last year, Relic, the original developer of the Dawn of War series, became an independently-run studio after it was sold by Sega.
According to an announcement, the game will mark a “return to the real-time strategy series’ roots” with “deeply satisfying strategy gameplay”.
“Take command of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions, including the Adeptus Mechanicus in their series debut! Fight through over 70 epic campaign missions, as well as the replayable Last Stand, Skirmish, and multiplayer modes.”
A trailer and key features can be found below.
Key Features
- Command Four Unique Playable Factions – Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000‘s endless, brutal warfare.
- Fight Through Over 70 Epic Campaign Missions – Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV‘s epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.
- Classic Dawn of War Gameplay Returns – The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000‘s bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations specialize your squads, and savor an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail.
- Endless Ways to Wage War – Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favorite Last Stand! Fight highly-configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you’re waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.