Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has a new developer, promises ‘return to roots’

A fourth entry in the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War series has been announced, with a new developer and the promise of ‘a return to the series’ roots’.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is in development at Deep Silver and King Art Games, the studio behind 2020 RTS Iron Harvest.

Last year, Relic, the original developer of the Dawn of War series, became an independently-run studio after it was sold by Sega.

According to an announcement, the game will mark a “return to the real-time strategy series’ roots” with “deeply satisfying strategy gameplay”.

“Take command of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions, including the Adeptus Mechanicus in their series debut! Fight through over 70 epic campaign missions, as well as the replayable Last Stand, Skirmish, and multiplayer modes.”

A trailer and key features can be found below.