Warframe dev says the end of Destiny 2 content is ‘heartbreaking’ and not being celebrated by its rival

The team behind Warframe isn’t celebrating the news that one of its biggest rivals Destiny 2 is releasing no more content.

That’s according to the game’s community director and live ops lead Megan Everett, who says the release of Destiny 2’s final major content update, Monument of Triumph, on June 9 wasn’t a cause to rejoice.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Everett said she was devastated that Destiny 2’s content had ended and felt it would be a bad thing for the genre as a whole.

“Truthfully, it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s earth-shattering. I never thought I’d ever see the day where I’d read an article from Bungie about Destiny 2 essentially shutting down.

“I’m speaking personally, but I know people would echo it as well. No one is celebrating the fact that this has happened to Destiny, and its players and that story.

“I know that people have obviously compared us in terms of being ‘direct competitors’ and stuff like that. But I think a game is healthy when you have competitors, and [Destiny’s developers] have done such an amazing job at trying to grow that story regardless of whatever situation they were in.”

Everett added that while it was nice to see players showing their support for Bungie following the announcement that it was stopping Destiny 2 content, she feels that the game could have continued for longer if that support had been ongoing.

“I think what’s unfortunate and sad is they announced this was happening, and suddenly people are showing all this support for them,” she explained.

“They’ve been getting a lot of negativity for all this time, and it’s like, where was all this love! People need to put the hate away and show the love, because they could have really used that. I know it was there, but it wasn’t as vocal as maybe some of the negativity.”

Bungie’s decision to stop making Destiny 2 content follows declining player numbers for the live service shooter, and a disappointing recent expansion.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently reported a $765 million impairment loss related to Bungie assets, following the release of its extraction shooter Marathon. Sony has not said how the game has performed since its release earlier this year.