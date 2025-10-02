Walton Goggins will appear as The Ghoul in Fallout 76

Walton Goggins is coming to Fallout 76 as part of the game’s biggest update in five years.

Goggins, who played The Ghoul in the Amazon Fallout TV series, will reprise his character in Fallout 76‘s next expansion, Fallout 76: Burning Love.

Players will explore a post-nuclear Ohio and meet The Ghoul for the first time in the video game series, fully voiced by Goggins.

The new expansion is planned for release in December. The Ghoul will provide new bounties to players throughout the expansion, but won’t be available as a companion.

Fallout season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on December 17 and will feature New Vegas as a setting, as teased at the end of the first series.

According to Amazon, the second season “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas”.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed that the Fallout adaptation has been renewed for a third season, with one of the lead actors stating that his character’s arc ends around Season 5 or 6, suggesting its creators envisage an even longer run for the show.

“[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point”, actor Aaron Moten – who plays Maximus in the show – said during a panel at Comic Con Liverpool.

“And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters.”